/Ex-rapper Balen Shah gets support from Gen Z parties, declared Nepal PM face for 2026 elections

Months after Nepal protest, Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan, Balendra Shah, struck a deal on Sunday (Dec 28), setting him to be the party's parliamentary leader and its prime ministerial candidate for the national elections. The polls in Nepal is set to take place in March next year. The "broad unity" between the party and the Kathmandu Mayor comes ahead of the upcoming House of Representatives elections.

What is the deal?

The deal between the two leaders contain 7-point agreement, according to which RSP chair Rabi Lamichhane will continue as the party's central chairman, while Shah will be presented as the party's parliamentary leader after the elections and its prime ministerial candidate. The two sides have been in talks on cooperation and unity for weeks, with Lamichhane and Shah holding a series of formal and informal meetings. The agreement made public in the early hours of Sunday outlines the unified party's shared political vision, leadership arrangement, and future course of action.

According to the agreement document, both sides have committed to addressing public aspirations by strengthening good governance within a pluralistic democratic system, guided by an open and socially just economic framework. It also underscores a shared resolve to institutionalise voices raised through various public movements against corruption and misgovernance. The document references explicitly youth-led movements, including the Gen Z protests held on September 8 and September 9, which it says reflected broader public frustration with prevailing political practices. The parties have pledged to translate such demands into concrete political action.