/Sri Lanka's health minister thanks India for cyclone aid and invites pharma investment

Sri Lanka's Health Minister Dr Nalinda Jayatissa has praised India for its swift assistance following the devastating Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, which struck the island in late November 2025, causing widespread flooding and landslides. In an interview with WION's Sidhant Sibal, Dr Jayatissa highlighted India's role in tackling post-disaster health challenges, particularly the risk of communicable diseases. "I take this opportunity to thank, once again, the Indian government and the people of India for the support they delivered us during this hard moment," he said. "They helped in relief activities as well in the health sector. Medical groups have been working in India, supporting us in critical areas."

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploying field hospitals, medical teams, essential supplies and equipment to aid recovery efforts. Dr Jayatissa noted ongoing collaboration under two memorandums of understanding signed earlier, emphasising India's consistent support during crises.

On pharmaceutical cooperation, the minister invited Indian firms to invest in local manufacturing. "We have a nearly 600 million USD pharma industry, 85% of our pharmaceutical requirement we are getting from India," he explained. "It's better if they can start their manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka. It is good for both countries."

Full interview:

WION: What has been the key focus of your India visit?

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa: I attended the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, and met Indian state ministers of health and Ayush, and we had a discussion on how to develop the health sector of Sri Lanka, and how to collaborate the sectors and share the experience of health sectors. We are in the process of developing our digital platform in the health sector, in Allopathy, Ayurveda and all traditional medicine. We discussed doing a real assessment and identifying the gaps in our country, in the IT sector, and developing a program for next few months.

WION: So how do you see India's support for Sri Lanka's healthcare system? We know in the past, India has provided ambulances. India has been supporting in training as well.

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa: India has always been a real friend of us, and even in hard times of economy, in disaster moments, India as a country, they came to assist us. To deal with the natural disaster that hit it last month, India came to assist in various ways. They helped in relief activities as well in the health sector. Medical groups have been working in India, supporting us in critical areas. We have two MOUs signed last April. So according to that, we are jointly working to exchange experience.

WION: How did India help you when your country when it was impacted by the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah?

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa: After such a severe disaster, the spreading of communicable disease is the most challenging issue. Our public health sector, especially those who are working on the ground level, were able to manage the health issues in disaster affected areas. We expect the support of India to rebuild Sri Lanka, because the damage is severe, but we are sure that we can stand on it and we can rebuild the nation in spite of all challenges.

WION: What kind of cooperation is looking at the Pharma sector?