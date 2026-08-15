/India's 80th Independence Day: How Partition’s fractured borders rewrote the subcontinent’s recipe book

The partition of India not only changed its landscape but its food as well. As lines were drawn across the soil, they severed the landscape, but those lines could not cut through the fragrant air of a kitchen. In the heavy trunks of millions fleeing both West and East Pakistan, wrapped alongside yellowed photographs and worn brass utensils, lived the invisible, indelible baggage of taste. It was the smoky, soul-warming sizzle of a Punjabi tandoor set up on a Delhi sidewalk, the delicate crunch of Sindhi dal pakwan in Bombay, and the fiery, river-kissed perfection of a Padma Ilish cooked in the cramped kitchens of West Bengal.

Long before refugees found solace and built a home in a new land, the hearth provided familial comfort and sometimes became a place for a new kind of invention. Some favourites they carried over across the border, some dishes were created in austerity, some were introduced to a curious new neighbour whille others were put to rest, just to merge or adapt into a newer land.

Migration of Entire Cuisines and Shared Roots

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Dr Kurush F Dalal, a Mumbai-based Archaeologist and Culinary Anthropologist, credits Sindh for bringing in an entire cuisine to India post-partition.

“It's not one dish; it's an entire cuisine that came to India. We have a large number of Sindhis who came here as refugees. So the whole of Sindhi cuisine as we understand it today is in India, essentially thanks to these migrants.”

Dayal pointed out that particular dishes that we typically identify from West and East Pakistan were already being made on this side of the subcontinent. “It may have become more popular post-partition,” said Dayal.

Vernika Awal, a Delhi-based food and culture writer and researcher and brand lead of Ikk Panjab, agrees with Dayal and adds, “Culinary traditions were pretty similar on both sides. It's just that wherever you see the more Hindu population- with the Brahmins and everything- there was a lot of vegetarianism.”

“Also, because it's an agrarian community, vegetarian food is more common, because you're also worshipping your cattle, who are helping you with daily needs,” added Awal.

When asked if any dishes were introduced to East Punjab post-partition, Awal said, “I think dishes like the Chapli kebab have travelled from the west to east and are finally kind of catching up and people are taking note.”

Debunking the Punjabi Meat Myth

Both Dayal and Awal revealed that while chicken is considered a staple of Punjabi cuisine, in reality, a lot of Punjabis are vegetarian.

“Meat consumption was always a thing of, well, not your common people. They were having probably the lesser variety of meat, the offal and all of these things. So it's the royals where you would see the finer, you know, techniques which are being used in meats which they could afford and of course, sea stone, which is also what you see in the courts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore and also in Patiala,” said Awal.

Crossing the Border in Bengal

In Bengal too, lines were blurred in terms of culinary specialities, with both communities being familiar with each other's flavours. However, dishes like bhorta, shutki maach, and chitol macher muitha became more popular in West Bengal post-partition.

How to make Chitol Macher Muitha:

West Bengal kitchens were introduced to papdma macher jhaal, shorshe ilish, crisp, layered Dhakai porota and others. Food became a means to stitch a fractured world back together, one bite at a time.

Necessity as the Mother of Culinary Invention

The partition also led to the invention of new dishes which we now commonly associate with the Punjabi community. Dishes like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani did not exist before partition.

“Butter chicken was born out of strife. The fact that you can't afford to waste food, you had to find ways to ensure that there's no food wasted,” said Awal.

Dayal points out that Dal Makhni too was a dhaba dish that came post-partition—a variation of the traditional ‘Maa Ki Daal’. The cream and the butter that were added, Awal says, were to avoid wastage.

Sindhis popularised spicy papads in India. Dayal also points to Macaroni Sabji, which is a staple in Sindhi households. Austerity led to the invention of new dishes: “Sindhis invented Macaroni sabji after food kits of dry macaroni were provided to them in refugee camps. They didn’t know what to do with it, put it in the cooker with spices, onion and potato—and you get Macaroni sabji.”

How to make Macaroni Sabji

How to make dhaba-style Dal Makhani:

The Sweet Heritage of Displacement

Bengal also witnessed a change in sweets as Muslim karigars went to East Pakistan and the Hindu Mayras (craftsmen) came to West Bengal, bringing with them the legacy of Dhakai traditional sweets.

“There are Mayaras who migrated from the then East Bengal to West Bengal. Even to this date, you will have sweet shops in Kolkata that pay a homage to their desh/ homeland by naming sweets after Dhaka, Pabna etc,” says Dr Ishita Dey, author of Sweet Excess: Crafting Mishti in Bengal and professor at the Faculty, Department of Sociology, South Asian University.

Sweets like Pithe were introduced in Bengal. Dey also points out a sweet called Postokodom, which is common to the Murshidabad area as well as across the border in the Rajshahi division in Bangladesh.

The Enduring Hearth