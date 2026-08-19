/US ICE detains Padres minor-league coach Oswaldo Pirela despite work authorization

United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing the crackdown on 'illegal immigrants' in the country and the latest person to be detained is San Diego Padres' minor-league coach. Oswaldo Pirela, who works as catching coordinator of Padres Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas, was detained by the ICE early Sunday (Aug 17) at El Paso Airport in Texas while returning from the work trip. Pirela had arrived in the USA from Venezuela and applied for the asylum. As of Tuesday (Aug 18), he continues to be in detention. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under which ICE operates, says that Pirela does not have legal status to be in the country and will face removal proceedings.

Why Pirela was detained by ICE despite having work permit?

As reported by ESPN, Pirela's brother said that he was not in possession of his temporary work-permit card at the time of detention. His wife Kemberly Avila, told The Athletic, that the family has applied for the asylum and carry temporary identification cards in meanwhile.

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“We recently became aware of the detainment of minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela in El Paso, Texas,” the Padres said in a statement. “We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.”

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According to a DHS spokesperson telling CNN, "Work authorization or a pending application do not confer legal status in the United States."

The officials also confirmed that Pirela entered the US in 2014 and was granted permission to stay till February 2018 which he has exceeded.

Who is Oswaldo Pirela?

Pirela lives outside Phoenix, Arizona with his wife Kemberly and two US-born daughters and had joined the Padres staff in 2024. He was returning home from a work trip when he was detained. Previously, he had been part of the Texas Rangers' minor-league system as a catcher.