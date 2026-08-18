/Harry Kane set for extended Bayern Munich stay as contract negotiations begin

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane looks poised to extend his stay with the Bundesliga giants beyond 2027 as the contract negotiations are set to begin soon. Kane, 33, confirmed to local media on Monday (Aug 17) that discussions were paused for his post-World Cup break but are now imminent in the coming days.



"I'm not sure exactly when, but they'll start this week or next week," Kane said of the extension talks.

"We're calm; they're calm with the situation. “Obviously now's the time to start talking, because with only a year left it's important. But both sides are relaxed, and I'm pretty sure there'll be talks this week or next week,” he continued.

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After spending 11 seasons with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Kane arrived at Bayern Munich on a four-year deal in 2023. Since then, he has won two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup, while making the Champions League semifinals in two of the three seasons. The English striker has scored a remarkable 146 goals in 147 games in all competitions for his new club.



Bayern Munich, however, has expressed keenness in extending Kane's deal, calling the former Spurs striker their ‘best transfer ever’ at the end of last season.



Meanwhile, German media reported Kane's new deal would run until at least 2029.

German Legend Backs Kane for Ballon d'Or

On Tuesday (Aug 18), German World Cup winner and a Ballon d’Or Awardee, Lothar Matthaeus, said Kane should be the favourite for the prestigious French award for individual brilliance throughout the season. Matthaeus, who won the award in 1991, said Kane ‘deserves’ it more than any other player after a stellar season, in which he scored a whopping 61 goals in 51 games.



"(Kane) delivered outstanding performances and, in my opinion, didn't have a single weak spell," Matthaeus wrote in a column for Sky Germany.

