FC Barcelona agreed a deal to sign World Cup winner Rodri in a €76.5 million move from Manchester City. The 30-year-old midfielder, who was part of City’s golden generation, has won multiple league and domestic titles, a Champions League trophy and the coveted Ballon d’Or before signing up for the La Liga giants in the marquee summer move.

"In the coming days there will be a statement and (the transfer) will become official," said the Barcelona source, as quoted by AFP.



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Shortly after Spain beat Argentina to lift their second FIFA World Cup in July 2026, Rodri was linked with Real Madrid, only for their rivals Barcelona to convince him to come to Camp Nou instead. Rodri, who moved to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, will reportedly join Barcelona on a four-year deal.

Earlier, Barcelona had two bids rejected for Rodri but eventually reached a deal with Manchester City on Sunday (Aug 16), with the midfielder becoming Barcelona’s fourth signing after Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu. The Spanish club is also expected to complete Joao Cancelo’s permanent transfer in the coming days following his loan spell at Barcelona last season.



Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss several months through injury, encouraging the club to move for Rodri. The midfielder, however, has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons but shone for his national team as Spain denied Lionel Messi a chance to do the double in North America.



Rodri-led Spain dominated each team at the World Cup, having conceded just one goal throughout the tournament. How he led his team, especially the midfield, which made all the difference in the final against Argentina, reflected his ability to work wonders on a football field.

