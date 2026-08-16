/Community Shield 2026: Arsenal beat Manchester City to lift first trophy of season

Arsenal opened the 2026-27 English football season in style, beating Manchester City 3-0 to lift the FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday (Aug 16). Mikel Arteta’s team took the lead just 24 seconds into the match, as debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly made a strong run forward before setting up Riccardo Calafiori, who calmly finished to score the fastest goal in Community Shield history.

Arsenal remained in control and doubled their lead in the 28th minute, with new signing Christos Tzolis sent a controlled cross from the left, which Kai Havertz met with a header to make it 2-0.

City, playing their first competitive game under new manager Enzo Maresca, had periods of possession but found it difficult to break through Arsenal’s well-organised defence. David Raya also made several important saves to keep City scoreless.

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Arsenal added a third goal three minutes after the restart, with Tzolis setting up Martin Odegaard to calmly finish off a smooth attacking move.

The win gave Arsenal the first trophy of the new season and continued Arteta’s strong record in the traditional season opener. For Maresca, his competitive debut as City manager ended in defeat before the Premier League campaign begins.

The FA Community Shield, previously called the Charity Shield, is an annual fixture between the previous season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. It acts as the traditional curtain-raiser for the new English football season.