/FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Indian women begin campaign with 2-2 draw against China

India’s women’s hockey team opened their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China at the Wagner Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Sunday (Aug 16). India started well, earning a penalty corner in the fifth minute after Lalremsiami made a good run into the circle. Navneet’s first attempt was blocked, but she soon found the breakthrough.

In the eighth minute, Neha’s pass from a free hit reached Navneet, who finished first-time to give India a 1-0 lead.

China equalised in the 15th minute after Shilpi Dabas was penalised for bringing down an opponent inside the circle. Zhang Ying converted the resulting penalty stroke to make it 1-1.

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India regained the lead in the 26th minute, as Deepika made a fine run down the right, entered the circle and won a penalty corner before taking it herself. Her drag-flick hit a Chinese defender and went into the net. After a video review, the goal was confirmed, putting India 2-1 ahead.

China came out strongly after half-time and put India under pressure. Baljeet made an important save in the 32nd minute, while Savita also kept China from scoring. However, China found the equaliser in the 39th minute when Ma Ning scored from a penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick.

The final quarter saw both teams searching for the winning goal. India came close through Navneet and Lalremsiami, while Bichu Devi Kharibam made several crucial saves to keep China from taking the lead.

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Neither side could score again and the match ended 2-2, giving India a valuable point against the Olympic silver medallists.