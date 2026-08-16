/Rahmat Shah breaks record for highest ODI score by Afghanistan captain

Rahmat Shah scored a brilliant unbeaten 143 on Saturday (Aug 15) as Afghanistan chased down 299 in 48.5 overs to beat Ireland by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI in Belfast. Playing at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Rahmat faced 133 balls and hit 13 fours and two sixes. His century also made Rahmat only the third Afghanistan captain, after Asghar Afghan and Shahidi, to score an ODI hundred.

He also broke Shahidi’s record for the highest individual score by an Afghanistan captain in ODIs. Shahidi had scored 102 off 131 balls against India in Chennai on 20 Jun, 2026.

Only three Afghanistan captains have scored centuries in international cricket across the three formats.

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However, Afghanistan’s overall highest individual ODI score still belongs to Ibrahim Zadran, when he smashed 177 off 146 balls against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore.

During the chase, Rahmat shared a massive 201-run partnership with Sediqullah Atal for the third wicket. Atal scored 98 from 112 balls and narrowly missed out on a second consecutive century after scoring a hundred in the fourth ODI. He was dismissed by Liam McCarthy off the third ball of the 41st over.

Rahmat then partnered with Azmatullah Omarzai for an unbeaten 56-run stand to guide Afghanistan comfortably over the target.