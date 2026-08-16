Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /WTC points table after AUS vs BAN 1st Test: Aussies retain top spot, Bangladesh fourth

WTC points table after AUS vs BAN 1st Test: Aussies retain top spot, Bangladesh fourth

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 15:57 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 15:57 IST
WTC points table after AUS vs BAN 1st Test: Aussies retain top spot, Bangladesh fourth

Bangladesh bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Australia retained the top spot in the WTC 2025-27 standings despite their home defeat to Bangladesh, with their points percentage dropping from 87.50 to 77.77.

Bangladesh made history on Sunday (Aug 16) by beating the Aussies by nine wickets in Darwin for their first Test win on Australian soil and only their second victory over them in the format. Bangladesh took a massive 228-run first-innings lead before dismissing the hosts for 284 in the second innings, leaving them with just 57 runs to chase, which they reached in 14.2 overs for the loss of one wicket.

The win also gave Bangladesh a major boost in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, as their points total has increased to 60, while their points percentage (PCT) has improved from 58.33 to 66.67. Despite this rise, Bangladesh continue to occupy fourth place.

Before the historic win in Darwin, Bangladesh had already beaten Pakistan twice at home earlier this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Australia, despite the defeat, remain at the top of the WTC 2025-27 table, however, their PCT has fallen from 87.50 to 77.77. The 2023 WTC champions have now suffered two defeats in nine Tests during the current cycle, with both losses coming at home.

Meanwhile, India are currently fifth with a PCT of 48.15 and even if Shubman Gill’s team beat Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, they will stay fifth. Their PCT, however, will rise to 53.33.

Trending Stories

Sri Lanka have a chance to move above India with a win in the first Test. A victory in Galle would take their PCT to 53.33 and put them fifth, while India would drop to sixth with 43.33 per cent.

If the Galle Test ends in a draw, Sri Lanka’s PCT will fall to 40.00 and India’s will drop to 46.66. However, neither team would change their position in the WTC standings.

Updated WTC 2025-27 standings

PositionTeamMWLDrawsPenaltyPtsPCT%
1.Australia972008477.77
2.South Africa431003675.00
3.New Zealand641105272.22
4.Bangladesh531104066.67
5.India944105248.15
6.Sri Lanka411202041.67
7.England13481143824.36
8.Pakistan624081622.22
9.West Indies1228203020.83

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics