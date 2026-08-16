/WTC points table after AUS vs BAN 1st Test: Aussies retain top spot, Bangladesh fourth

Bangladesh made history on Sunday (Aug 16) by beating the Aussies by nine wickets in Darwin for their first Test win on Australian soil and only their second victory over them in the format. Bangladesh took a massive 228-run first-innings lead before dismissing the hosts for 284 in the second innings, leaving them with just 57 runs to chase, which they reached in 14.2 overs for the loss of one wicket.

The win also gave Bangladesh a major boost in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, as their points total has increased to 60, while their points percentage (PCT) has improved from 58.33 to 66.67. Despite this rise, Bangladesh continue to occupy fourth place.

Before the historic win in Darwin, Bangladesh had already beaten Pakistan twice at home earlier this year.

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Australia, despite the defeat, remain at the top of the WTC 2025-27 table, however, their PCT has fallen from 87.50 to 77.77. The 2023 WTC champions have now suffered two defeats in nine Tests during the current cycle, with both losses coming at home.

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Meanwhile, India are currently fifth with a PCT of 48.15 and even if Shubman Gill’s team beat Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, they will stay fifth. Their PCT, however, will rise to 53.33.

Sri Lanka have a chance to move above India with a win in the first Test. A victory in Galle would take their PCT to 53.33 and put them fifth, while India would drop to sixth with 43.33 per cent.

If the Galle Test ends in a draw, Sri Lanka’s PCT will fall to 40.00 and India’s will drop to 46.66. However, neither team would change their position in the WTC standings.

Updated WTC 2025-27 standings