/Cincinnati Open: Thiago Tirante stuns Djokovic in second-round shocker

Thiago Agustin Tirante recorded the biggest win of his career by defeating Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Saturday. The world No. 50 fought back after losing the opening set to beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event. It was Djokovic’s first competitive match since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner in July.

During the match, Tirante stayed composed as Djokovic struggled physically and took control in the second set. Although the five-time Grand Slam champion saved 13 of the 15 break points he faced, but Tirante kept pushing and took advantage of Djokovic’s mistakes.

Djokovic, a three-time Cincinnati champion, raised his level in the deciding set. However, Tirante earned a crucial break in the ninth game before serving out the match to complete a memorable victory.

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“I think this is the best win of my career,” Tirante said, as quoted by an ATP official website.

“I think I really did a good job inside the court. I managed very well the nerves of playing against a legend like Novak. Now I feel relieved, because it is all so much pressure when you cannot break serve. I had so many points to break, and I could not, so that was the key, to keep believing in myself with my team and think about it after the match.”

“Thinking about my family and my friends that are in Argentina watching me, they are really happy to watch me on TV… They are in Argentina, but they are in my head as well,” he added.

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The victory improved Tirante’s record against top-10 players to four wins and one loss. He will next face Martin Landaluce, who defeated 31st seed Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

“The confidence my team gives me is key. I think we are doing a really good job with my mental coach,” Tirante said.

“They are helping me a lot, and I think this has been the key this year, to believe in myself more and listen to my team between the points in the match. So I think I am doing the right things,” he signed off.