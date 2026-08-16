/SL vs IND, 1st Test: Padikkal, Jurel shine as India dominate rain-hit Day 2

Devdutt Padikkal’s impressive 167 was the highlight as India reached 460 for nine at stumps on a rain-hit second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday (Aug 16). Sri Lanka’s spinners, however, fought back strongly after a long delay caused by rain. Earlier, India resumed at 288 for two and added 172 runs during the day, but lost seven wickets as Sri Lanka’s bowlers improved their accuracy and found more help from the pitch. Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 12, while Prasidh Krishna was on one at the stumps.

Rain and a wet outfield delayed the start until 2:35pm. The break appeared to help Sri Lanka, as their bowlers returned with better control and gave India’s batters fewer scoring chances while making good use of turn and bounce.

Padikkal, who was 131 overnight, completed his maiden Test 150 from 215 balls by pulling Asitha Fernando for a boundary. India, however, lost Rishabh Pant for 39, when he tried to attack off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha but mistimed his shot, allowing Sonal Dinusha to take a running catch.

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KL Rahul, who had retired hurt on 77 on the opening day due to cramps, returned to the crease but scored only four more runs. Nuwantha got extra turn and bounce to force an edge, with Nishan Madhushka taking the catch at short leg.

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Sri Lanka then removed Padikkal just before tea. Prabath Jayasuriya deceived the left-hander with flight, and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completed the stumping.

India were 364 for five at tea, but Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed soon after the break, trapped lbw by Nuwantha to leave India at 377 for six.

Dhruv Jurel then played an attacking knock after struggling for runs in recent matches. He was given a lifeline on 29 when Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva dropped a thick edge off Jayasuriya at first slip. Jurel made the most of the opportunity, scoring his first half-century in eight innings.

He hit Nuwantha for a six over mid-wicket and pulled Lahiru Kumara for four before being dismissed for 57. De Silva made up for his earlier mistake by taking a sharp catch at slip off Jayasuriya.

Jurel and Manav Suthar added 55 runs for the seventh wicket. Suthar scored a useful 24, while he and Mohammad Siraj helped India add valuable runs towards the end of the innings.

Sri Lanka’s two main fast bowlers, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando, struggled to make much of an impact.

While, captain Shubman Gill had earlier stressed the need for the lower order to contribute with the bat, and India managed to do exactly that despite losing wickets late in the day.