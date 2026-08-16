/BWF World Championships 2026: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag lead India's home challenge

Former world champion PV Sindhu and Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead India's medal hopes as the BWF World Championships return to the country after 17 years. The 2026 edition of badminton's biggest individual tournament gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, with India looking to extend its remarkable record of winning at least one medal at every World Championships since 2011.

With the prestigious event returning to Indian shores for the first time since 2009, the home contingent will hope to make the most of the familiar conditions and passionate support. Alongside Sindhu and the Satwik-Chirag pair, men's singles stars Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty will also be expected to make a deep run. For Sindhu, the tournament presents another opportunity to add to an already extraordinary World Championships record. The 2019 champion has won five medals, one gold, two silver and two bronze, and is chasing a record sixth medal in New Delhi.

The ninth-seeded Sindhu will begin her campaign against Ireland's Sofia Nobel in the women's singles round of 64 on Monday. She could face China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals, while a potential quarterfinal clash against Indonesia's sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani could await her thereafter. Sindhu's last World Championships medal came in 2019, when she became the first Indian to win the women's singles title. The 31-year-old, however, heads into the home tournament with renewed confidence after winning the Japan Open Super 750 title in July.

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"This world championships is very special for me because it is happening in India. I haven't won a medal in the championships for seven years but my confidence has received a boost after the Japan Open win and I am hopeful of winning one more medal here," said Sindhu, who watched the 2009 edition of the World Championships from the stands in Hyderabad. While Sindhu will be hoping to reclaim the title, defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will be aiming to create history by becoming the first women's singles player to win four World Championships gold medals. Yamaguchi and Spain's Carolina Marin are the only women's singles players to have won three World Championships titles. Their dominance has also contributed to China's long wait for a women's singles gold at the event, with its last title coming through Wang Yihan in 2011.

Ayush Shetty faces huge opening test

One of the biggest talking points for Indian fans on the opening day will be the men's singles clash between Ayush Shetty and defending champion Shi Yu Qi. The 21-year-old Shetty, who won silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year, will make his World Championships debut on home soil against the world no. 1.

Despite the daunting opponent, Shetty believes playing the biggest tournament of his career in India makes the occasion particularly special. "I would say it is the biggest tournament I have played so far. It is a really big tournament for everyone, even for the world's best players. I think it is a huge stage and it is happening in India," he said.

Shetty has faced Shi Yu Qi three times previously and lost all three encounters. Asked whether facing the Chinese star in the opening round could be an advantage compared to meeting him later in the tournament, the youngster acknowledged the challenge ahead. "I think it is tough in whichever round you are playing Shi Yu Qi. It will be a first match of the tournament for me as well and I hope that it will be great match," said the 21-year-old, who currently has a 0-3 head-to-head record against the world number 1.

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag among India's other medal hopes

Lakshya Sen will begin his campaign on Tuesday against Austria's Collins Filimon. The 25-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, has been handed a challenging draw that could see him meet second seed and former champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the pre-quarterfinals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, meanwhile, have received a bye in the opening round. The fifth seeds and two-time World Championships bronze medallists will be among India's biggest medal contenders in the men's doubles draw.

India will also be represented across the other doubles events. MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan will begin their men's doubles campaign against Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez. Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi will take on Spain's Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez in another women's doubles first-round encounter.

India's mixed doubles combination of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh was promoted to the main draw and will face Turkey's Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas. Japan's Riko Gunji and Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan were also promoted in the women's singles draw following the withdrawals of Singapore's Yeo Jia Min and Spain's Clara Azurmendi after the draw was made.

With the World Championships back in India after 17 years, the home contingent will be looking to turn the occasion into another landmark chapter in the country's badminton story. For Sindhu, it is a chance to chase another piece of history; for Satwik-Chirag, an opportunity to finally push for the title; and for young stars such as Ayush Shetty, a chance to announce themselves on the biggest stage of all.

Indian matches on Monday