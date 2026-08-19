An Indian-origin woman, who is a grandmother of two, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a routine check-in visit despite having lived in the country for 27 years and holding a valid Green Card since 2013. The woman has been identified as Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty. Previously, an immigration judge had dismissed proceedings seeking her removal from the United States, as per a Newsweek report but now the ICE alleged that she had abandoned her lawful permanent residency after spending a substantial amount of time in India in 2022.' Her attorney claimed that ICE alleges she "isn't a green card holder."

Why did she travel to India?

She travelled to India to take care for her critically ill parents and was later unable to return as planned after contracting COVID-19 and developing other health complications, said her family and lawyer. According to immigration attorney Zoe Wilson, Vasamsetty returned to the US through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in February 2023 after being outside the country for about seven months. Vasamsetty has no criminal history and has maintained lawful immigration status. She works as a public school teacher with special-needs students, and has two US citizen children and two US citizen grandchildren. Wilson also said Vasamsetty is "severely diabetic" and "requires glucose monitoring and medical care.

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"She has been a Lawful Permanent Resident, a green card holder, since 2013. She has NO criminal history. She is a public school teacher who primarily works with special-needs children. She is a mother to two U.S. citizen children. She has two US citizen grandchildren. Her home, her family, her career, and her life are here and have been here for over 27 years," Wilson wrote in a social media post.

After her detention, on August 13, Vasamsetty's legal team filed an emergency habeas corpus petition challenging her detention. A federal judge then ordered immigration authorities to explain within three days the legal basis for holding her. According to NRI Pulse, ICE's latest filing does not acknowledge that Vasamsetty's detention was unlawful or order her release. However, it indicates that if the federal court applies its recent precedent, she would be entitled to have an immigration judge consider whether she can be released on bond. If the federal court rules in favour of the government, Vasamsetty is expected to receive a bond hearing within seven days.

Can US national not travel abroad freely?