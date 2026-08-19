/'See something you like?' Leaked video offers first look at Apple AirPods with camera

If Meta glasses weren't creepy enough, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch AirPods equipped with a camera. A video unearthed by MacRumors from an upcoming macOS version and shared on X shows a man wearing the AirPods and holding a book up to offer the camera in the earpieces a peek at the title. A voiceover follows: "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

The video does not offer any more details about the product. There have been rumours for a year now about Apple planning to launch AirPods with a camera in them. According to Bloomberg, the device will let the person wearing them ask Siri about the things around them as seen by the camera in the AirPods. It can take notes and save items for later. However, reports claim that it is not meant to take photos or videos. The cameras "essentially act as eyes" for Siri and its Visual Intelligence features.

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How are camera AirPods different from Meta glasses?



The key difference between the two is that while Meta can take photos of anything the user wants, AirPods will simply "capture visual information in low resolution." Meta glasses are reportedly vulnerable to being broken into by hackers who can use them to secretly take photos and videos of unsuspecting people. Even though the AirPods will not have the exact functions as Meta's glasses, they are also bound to trigger concerns over being misused to secretly capture information.