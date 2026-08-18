/Apple’s next AirPods could have cameras instead of just microphones: What we know

Apple may be preparing to give AirPods a pair of eyes. A short video discovered inside the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate appears to show an unreleased pair of AirPods with cameras using Apple’s Visual Intelligence technology. In the demonstration, a person wearing the earbuds holds up a book. The system appears to recognise the book’s title, with the accompanying message suggesting users could ask Apple’s AI to save things they see for later. The leak is significant because it suggests Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods are moving beyond an experimental idea. However, Apple has not announced the product or confirmed that the leaked demonstration represents a final commercial device.

What can Apple’s camera AirPods actually see?

The leaked video does not show where the cameras are positioned on the earbuds. The AirPods shown also look broadly similar to Apple's existing designs.

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The important change is what the cameras appear to be used for. Rather than acting like tiny conventional cameras for taking photos and videos, the leaked demonstration suggests they would act as visual sensors for Visual Intelligence. That could allow AI to understand objects and information in the wearer's surroundings. Apple already describes Visual Intelligence as a way to learn about objects and places around you and take actions based on what the camera sees. That means future AirPods could potentially let users ask Siri questions about something they are looking at without having to take out an iPhone.

There is a strange warning about your hair

The leaked demonstration contains another revealing detail.

Users could apparently receive a warning if something is blocking the AirPods' cameras. The message shown in the video tells the wearer to ensure the earbuds are not covered to get accurate information about their surroundings. That suggests Apple may be treating the cameras as an always-available input for AI rather than a feature users activate only to take pictures. The approach could make AirPods part of Apple's wider push towards ambient AI technology that can understand a user's surroundings without requiring them to constantly interact with a screen.

B790 and B798: Apple may be testing more than one version

According to MacRumors, the leaked software contains references to an unreleased Apple product with the codename B790, along with the demonstration video. Another camera-equipped AirPods project, reportedly codenamed B798, has also surfaced in previous reports. That does not necessarily mean both products will reach consumers. Apple routinely tests multiple prototypes before deciding what eventually ships. Still, the appearance of a product-specific demonstration inside an Apple software release is notable.

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