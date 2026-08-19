/Kartik Aaryan's Captain India: Parvathy Thiruvothu reportedly to play a pivotal role in the aviation thriller

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! The actor is currently working on multiple projects, including his upcoming aviation thriller, Captain India. Now, the project has reportedly added another new name, South Indian actress Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Directed by Shimit Amin, the project's details have been kept under wraps for now. The film is said to be inspired by one of India’s major humanitarian rescue operations, and Kartik will play the role of a pilot who leads the mission. This is his first project after his 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion. For his performance in that film, the actor also won his first National Award.

Parvathy joins Kartik Aaryan's Captain India

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Parvathy Thiruvothu, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films, is known for movies such as Take Off, Virus, and Puzhu. She has now stepped into Amin’s directorial.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on this. According to Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy will play a pivotal role in the movie. However, there are no details about her character or how much she will contribute to the film’s plot.

She has earned praise for her performances in several South Indian films. Hindi audiences may remember her from the 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle, where she played Jaya opposite the late Irrfan Khan.

Captain India will tell the story of a rescue mission carried out in a war-torn country. However, the exact details of when and where the story is based have not been revealed. Aaryan will play the role of a pilot who plays a crucial role in carrying out the mission.

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Kartik is also working on Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama. This is the actor and director’s second collaboration after Chandu Champion. With this project, Aaryan is also expanding his creative role with the launch of Dopamine Studios. His first production venture will be Khan’s upcoming inspirational sports drama.

A source reveals, “Kartik connected with the story at a very deep level from the moment he heard it. He was moved by the courage, passion and conviction at the heart of the real journey and felt it was a story that deserved to reach a wider audience. His decision to step into production came from that belief and his desire to support the film on a deeper creative level.”



The yet-untitled film is inspired by the extraordinary journey of Kashmiri kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam. Kartik plays a coach who helps a young girl from Kashmir pursue her dreams in the sport. He has undergone kickboxing training for the role, and the film is currently being shot across Mumbai and Kashmir.