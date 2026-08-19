/Kartik Aaryan gets injured on Kabir Khan's film set; actor to undergo knee surgery

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently suffered a knee injury while shooting for his upcoming untitled project with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The accident reportedly happened while he was filming an action sequence in the final leg of the shoot, and currently the production is at a temporary halt.

Aaryan had been preparing extensively for the physically demanding portions of the film. As per reports, he underwent training with action coaches before stepping in front of the camera. However, while shooting one of the sequences, he reportedly injured his knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Kartik Aaryan admitted to hospital

According to a report by India Today, the actor has been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital. "Kartik has now been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments," a source told the publication.

Will Kartik Aaryan take a break?

Following the injury, the actor will reportedly take a short break from filming. After recovering, Aaryan will resume his professional commitments.

The accident reportedly happened during the last two days of the shoot, which had been planned around several large-scale action sequences. The extent of Aaryan's injury and his precise recovery timeline have not been officially disclosed by the actor or the makers so far.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Aaryan was recently honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance as Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The upcoming film marks his second collaboration with the filmmaker.