/Kartik Aaryan attends President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception

As the nation celebrated India's 80th Independence Day on August 15, President Draupadi Murmu held an ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Following his National Award win for Chandu Champion, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was invited by the President to attend the prestigious event. After the ceremony ended, Aaryan took to social media to share several photos from the event, showing him dressed in chic formal wear and expressing his gratitude for being an Indian.

Kartik Aaryan attends ‘At-Home Reception’

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The event had leaders such as Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, union ministers, and journalists in attendance. Kartik Aaryan also attended the event alongside several other prominent personalities.

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Taking to social media on the same day, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared glimpses from the evening and expressed his immense joy and pride in being Indian. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian 🙏🏻❤️.”

For the occasion, Aaryan looked dapper in a classic navy blue bandhgala jacket paired with white trousers and brown boots.

The 'At Home' reception is considered one of the most dignified events in the nation, bringing together people from various fields, including arts, cinema, sports, diplomacy, and public service.

Kartik Aaryan's national win

On July 18, Kartik Aaryan was announced as the Best Actor award winner at the 72nd National Film Awards for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan.