/'Being honest is not a crime': Fans react to Vijay Varma's 'King of PR' remark on Kartik Aaryan | Watch

Vijay Varma has recently been making headlines after the Matka King actor's remark about Kartik Aaryan during an interaction went viral. It took place while Varma was promoting his latest web series, and has sparked a mixed reaction on social media.

What did Varma say about Aaryan?

During a conversation with WeAreYuvaa, Varma participated in a fun rapid-fire segment where he was asked to link certain traits with Bollywood actors. When the question about the "king of PR" came up, he promptly replied Kartik Aaryan.

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While the moment appeared to be casual, it became a hot topic of conversation on the internet.

Netizens react

As the video surfaced, netizens appeared divided over Varma’s remark. While some users called it a subtle dig, others dismissed the backlash as unnecessary.

Reacting to the clip, one Reddit user said, "Honestly he is spot on with all the answers." While another noted, "It was clearly meant in a light-hearted way…nothing ‘PR expose’ level dramatic about it." "I liked all his answers too ! Even for the ladies segment, he killed it with the answers. Love that he wasn’t trying to appease anyone or be diplomatic for no reason ," said another. One user wrote, "I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here!" "It was rapid fire yaar, why take it so seriously?" read another comment.

Some also considered the remark a compliment. "He was just appreciating, logo ne ulta hi le liya," wrote one user. " "Is it just me or does anyone else also feel this debate is very unnecessary?," said another.

Work front

Varma's Matka King, which was released recently on OTT, is a period drama set in 1960s Mumbai and explores the rise of a gambling empire.