/Mrunal Thakur calls Tamannaah Bhatia her ‘Godmother’, opens up about their equation: I just call her anytime of the day

It is no hidden secret that Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia share a great bond, one that goes beyond the screens. Recently, Mrunal opened up about her equation with the Kaavaalaa star and stated, “She’s my godmother. I just call her anytime of the day.” Such words of deep connection coming from the Dacoit star not only offer a deeper glimpse into their bond but also reinforce her belief that female friendships are all about motivating each other, having fun and celebrating yourself.
Earlier too, Mrunal Thakur spontaneously opened up about her sisterhood with Tamannaah Bhatia. “It’s really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always felt like I could never be friends with girls,” she had shared and had revealed that she has started enjoying female friendships now. “I can be completely unfiltered with her,” she describes her bond with Tamannaah.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur created some serious waves with her latest release, Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. After hitting a solid mark with the action thriller, Mrunal pivots to a heartfelt rom-com with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The breezy teaser and Vyah Karwado Ji track have landed straight into the audience’s hearts, setting the stage for the film’s grand release. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. It gears up to land on the big screens on May 22.