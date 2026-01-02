/New on-screen pairings of Bollywood in 2026: From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

As the New Year begins, Bollywood is introducing fresh on-screen pairings. From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, these new pairs are set to feature in upcoming projects, making 2026 a year to remember.
This year audience is going to witness new on-screen pairings, promising entertainment, drama, thriller, big spectacles, and new stories for movie lovers. These new pairs and their upcoming projects have created curiosity and buzz among audiences and social media alike. Definitely, these duos will leave a lasting impression with their performances and chemistry. Take a look below.
Kartik Aaryan is set to star alongside Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's upcoming musical romance, titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, scheduled for release in 2026. After the actor shared photos with Sreeleela on his social media account, it immediately caught the attention of the audience, who are all excited and eagerly wait to witness the chemistry between the two.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are working together in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic film, Ramayana. Set for release in 2026, Ranbir and Sai will be playing Lord Rama and Sita, respectively.
Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri are working together for the first time in an upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj film. The untitled movie is a Gangster action thriller set for Valentine's Day 2026.
Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for an ultimate comedy film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, set for a Holi 2026 release. The makers of the film are yet to break the silence on the release date, but some videos are buzzing over social media, which confirms the new pairing of Bollywood.
Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar's action thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia together in the deeply rooted Indian mythology, titled VVAN, releasing on May 15th 2026. The story involves supernatural forces, ancient legends, and eco-action themes. Both artists are making an intensely fresh pairing for the first time, generating massive buzz among their fans and the audience.
Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil brings together Ananya Panday and Lakshya, and they will reportedly be playing the role of college students. The movie is scheduled for an April 2026 release.
Vedang Raina and Sharvari will share the screen for the first time together for Imtiaz Ali directorial. As per reports, the movie is a historical love story set around the Partition era and will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah.
Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are starring together in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, which is slated for a 2026 release.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are featuring together in the upcoming Hindi romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios. The film is set to release on February 20, 2026. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the story will revolve around the imperfectly perfect modern love.