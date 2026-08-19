/'A version never seen before'- Ali Fazal on his massive transformation as Guddu Bhaiya for Mirzapur: The Movie

Ali Fazal is all set to reprise his role as Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya in the upcoming project Mirzapur The Movie. Following the launch of the much-awaited trailer, fans have been going gaga over the actor’s dramatically bulked-up physique, with his larger-than-life appearance becoming one of the biggest talking points of the trailer.

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit

Reprising his cult-favourite role, he is taking the iconic character from the OTT to the big screen. The film marks a landmark moment as the first Indian series to be adapted into a feature film.

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For his return, Ali underwent an intense physical transformation to achieve a much more muscular, chiselled and imposing physique. Since Guddu is established as a wrestler in the Mirzapur universe, the actor wanted his physicality to feel authentic to the character.

How Ali prepared for the role

Ali trained extensively under an experienced wrestling expert, combining strength and conditioning with combat training to develop the power, agility and physical intensity required for the role. The transformation was not limited to building muscle; the actor worked on his overall movement and fighting style to ensure that Guddu’s physical presence translated convincingly on the big screen.

Ali Fazal opens up about his role

Speaking about the transformation, Ali Fazal said, “The reaction to the trailer and especially to Guddu’s physical transformation has honestly been overwhelming. I have seen some of the reactions from fans and it is incredible to see how invested people still are in this character. Guddu has been a very physical character from the beginning because he is a wrestler, but for the film I knew that I had to take that aspect much further. The scale of cinema is completely different, and I wanted his physicality to reflect that. I wanted him to look bigger, stronger and more intimidating, but at the same time, it had to feel like Guddu. It couldn't just be about getting into shape or looking muscular.”



He further added, "Seeing fans go crazy over the look in the trailer is incredibly gratifying because they have been part of Guddu's journey from the very beginning. For me, this transformation wasn't just a physical challenge; it was another way of getting under the skin of a character I have lived with for years. Guddu Bhaiya has always had the fire, the rage and the hunger, and this time I wanted his physical presence to match all of that. Bringing him to the big screen has been a completely different experience, and I think audiences are going to see a Guddu they recognise, but also a version of him that they haven't seen before. The Bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time.”

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Apart from Ali, the film brings back a host of familiar faces while introducing new characters to the world of Mirzapur. The cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.