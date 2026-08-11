/Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out- Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal return for a bigger battle for the throne | Watch

The wait is finally over. The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie is here, giving audiences their first extensive glimpse into the next epic chapter of the iconic Mirzapur saga. Taking India’s biggest streaming franchise from the world of the series to cinemas, the film promises higher stakes as the battle for the throne enters an all-new arena.

The King, The Prince and the Lions of Mirzapur are back; and this time, they are bringing the Bhaukaal to the big screen!

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer

Continuing from the world of Season 1, Mirzapur: The Movie brings together some of the franchise’s most beloved and iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. The trailer instantly transports fans back into the world they know, with the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues returning alongside a story that expands the scale of the universe like never before.

At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the throne, with new contenders entering the story and challenging the established power dynamics. As the battle gets bigger, the world of Mirzapur expands beyond Purvanchal.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

The film brings back a host of familiar faces while introducing new characters to the world of Mirzapur. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.