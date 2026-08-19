/Mahakali first look date: Makers drop striking poster of Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya look

After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is all set for the big screen with another powerful role. The actor is gearing up to play Shukracharya in the upcoming project Mahakali, and fans can't stop talking about his transformation. The makers also added to the buzz by sharing the latest image from the sets of Prasanth Varma’s mythological film.

Mahakali new poster

On Wednesday, the makers took to social media to share the striking poster along with an announcement that reads, "24th August - The End Begins". The reveal has also confirmed that the film's much-awaited first glimpse will arrive on August 24.

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In the recently released photo, Khanna looks almost unrecognisable with a long beard and matted locks gathered into a high topknot along with tilak markings on his forehead. His costume also features traditional ornaments and arm accessories.

His intense expression adds to the aura of Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology.

His character was first introduced as the eternal Asuraguru in September 2025. At the time, the makers described his character as, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion."

Internet reacts

Reacting to the poster, one user wrote, "AKSHAYE YAYAYAYA FINALLY PLEASE RELEASE MORE OF HIS STILLS CANT WAIT IM SCREAMINGGGG." Another added, "Doomsday can wait.. I am excited for this project more .. Akshay Khanna." "This frame and look... Goosebumps...can't wait to see AK in the avatar," commented another. "akshaye we are missing you," said another.

About Mahakali

The film will mark Akshaye Khanna's Telugu debut. Created and written by Prasanth Varma, Mahakali is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and presented by RK Duggal, with Riwaz Ramesh Duggal producing it under the RKD Studios banner.

The cast also features Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Khushbu Sundar, Rakesh Bedi, Samuthirakani, Rajat Kapoor, Nassar, Murali Sharma and Prudhviraj in key roles.