/Indian politician brings man wearing dog mask to police station to protest dog menace

In a bizarre incident, an Indian politician attended a public hearing in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa with a man wearing a dog mask. People said that it was his way to protest against the alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation’s dog sterilisation drive. The politician has been identified as Khandwa Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak (Mullu) Rathore. The incident went viral on social media, prompting the civil body to give an assurance that a committee would be formed to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

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According to reports, as the politician arrived at the police station, he was stopped by a constable leading to a brief argument. However, officials inside the hall instructed the police to allow them to enter. Rathore first raised the issue with officials of the municipal corporation and then submitted a complaint citing figures on the rising number of stray dogs and dog-bite cases in the city. Rathore said that 13,225 people had been bitten by dogs in Khandwa over the past four years. He also alleged that more than Rs 40 lakh had been spent during the same period in the name of sterilising dogs, despite the stray population continuing to increase.