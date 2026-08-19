/Bangladesh seeks Interpol Red Notice for ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed. Details here

Bangladesh's chief prosecutor has asked the country's National Central Bureau (NCB) to take steps to secure an Interpol Red Notice against former army chief Gen (retd) Aziz Ahmed over a case of crimes against humanity linked to a 2013 crackdown.

The chief prosecutor's office of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sent a letter to the inspector general of police and the additional IGP in charge of the NCB at Police Headquarters, seeking necessary action in accordance with Interpol regulations.

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The letter was signed by ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday (Aug 19), Aminul confirmed the move and said his office had established that Aziz was living abroad. The case concerns the crackdown on activists of Hefazat-e-Islam at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar and in Narayanganj on May 5-6, 2013. The allegations relate to genocide and crimes against humanity.

Last month, ICT-2 accepted formal charges of genocide and crimes against humanity against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, two journalists and 38 others in connection with the 2013 crackdown. The tribunal later issued arrest warrants against 30 accused who are believed to be absconding, including Aziz.