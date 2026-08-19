/Vijay govt rolls back order to stop students joining CJP, Left protests in Tamil Nadu – Here’s why

Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (Aug 19) withdrew its order demanding action against students and youth joining protests organised by Left-wing political parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). This comes after the directive faced widespread backlash, after which the government rolled it back.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education issued the withdrawal following its August 17 communication to principals of government arts and science colleges. The earlier order had asked institutions to coordinate with the School Education and Higher Education departments, police and district administrations to ensure that male and female students and youth did not join such demonstrations. The communication had been marked “most immediate” and required schools and colleges to submit action-taken reports to the government by August 20.

Why did TN govt reverse order?

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The reversal comes amid a heated political debate over the role of students in protests. CJP national co-convener Saurav Das criticised the original directive, describing it as “unconstitutional” and calling it an “illogical” and “irrational” decision by the Tamil Nadu government.

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Meanwhile, the BJP defended the government’s initial move. BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam accused the CJP and Left organisations of being “agents of chaos”.

According to a News18 report, citing sources, the government had asked the School Education and Higher Education departments, police and district administrations to coordinate their efforts to prevent students from attending protests organised by the two political groups.

The directive came at a time of heightened political activity in the state and amid government concerns over the participation of students and young people in demonstrations.

The government’s decision to withdraw the order is also notable because Tamil Nadu had recently announced the withdrawal of cases against students involved in protests against the NEET examination.