Nine people were killed and six others were wounded after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Kolkata’s Mirza Ghalib Street early Wednesday (Aug 19). According to the fire department, the deceased were Bangladeshi nationals who were here for medical treatment. The incident happened around 2 am. Fire department personnel rushed to the site to launch rescue operations. The area has been cordoned off by the authorities.

Those injured in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immidiately known. It was unclear what started the fire. Officials said that an investigation was launched into the circumstances that led to the deaths in the fire.

“The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared,” a police officer told PTI.

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“Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, and the cooling process is underway,” he added.

Arafat Hussain, a Bangladeshi national who was staying at the hotel, said, “I am here for medical purposes. At night, I heard a lot of commotion on the second floor. I have been staying in this hotel for a month now. I have got to know that 9 people have died. I am shifting to another hotel now.”