/Severe fire at Hotel Shikha Inn in Kolkata’s New Market claims nine lives

The aftermath of the recent hotel fire in Tarapith had barely begun to settle when another tragic blaze struck the city. A severe fire broke out at Hotel Shikha Inn near Mirza Ghalib Street in New Market in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming nine lives and leaving several others injured.

The fire is believed to have started around 1:45 am after an air conditioner burst. It quickly spread to four rooms of the hotel, trapping several guests inside. Five fire engines and the police and Disaster Management.

Department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Police have since cordoned off the area around the hotel.

Also read | Kolkata hotel fire: Bangladeshi nationals seeking medical treatment among killed

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The fire department confirmed that nine people were rescued in an unconscious condition and taken to Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kolkata, where they were declared dead. The deceased comprise six men, two women and one male child. Some of the victims were Bangladeshi nationals who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment. Another six people fell ill due to smoke inhalation and have been admitted to hospital.

Locals said many guests managed to climb onto the roof to escape the flames. However, the nine who were found unconscious apparently never woke up from their sleep and are believed to have succumbed to smoke inhalation.