Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, (20th Aug) that his Government would like to reduce the financial burden on Legislators, by providing them with cars, expenses for fuel, driver, maintenance, and an assistant for all legislators in the 234-seat Assembly. Each of these Government-provided cars for MLAs, would come with a Government allowance of Rs.75,000 per month for expenses such as fuel, hiring a driver, vehicle maintenance. Further, each MLA would be able to appoint an assistant for constituency work, with the Government paying Rs.25,000 per month for this. CM Vijay added that the relevant Government orders for these announcements would be issued soon.

Chief Minister Vijay referred to the recent address delivered by Kattumannarkovil MLA Jothimani in the Assembly, where it was highlighted that many MLAs did not have their own vehicles, which made it difficult for them to carry out inspection work in their respective constituencies. Citing such appeals from MLAs, he added that many first time MLAs without financial means are unable to afford vehicles or appoint assistants for handling their constituency-related tasks.

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Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay emphasized that MLAs are an important pillar of democracy and that a significant number of first-time legislators without financial might or political lineage have made it to the Assembly after his debutant party TVK won the polls. He added that such Government-provided perks would help the MLAs provide the honest, transparent, corruption-free governance which they swore to provide, as part of their commitment to their party.