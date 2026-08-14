/‘75% of the amount is from ‘our tenure’: DMK questions Vijay Govt's investment MoUs

A day after Chief Minister Vijay's TVK Government in Tamil Nadu announced the signing of MoUs with the potential to bring investments of Rs.67,542 crore and the potential of generating over 100,000 jobs, the state's principal opposition DMK has hit back, saying that 75 per cent of these MoUs are a result of the previous DMK rule. Tamil Nadu's Former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa raised several questions about the 'Vettri(Victory) Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026', which is the first such investment-related initiative by the TVK-led coalition government, which completed three months at the helm of the Southern Indian state.

"A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu himself chaired the State Investment Promotion Bureau meeting, where he cleared projects worth two lakh crore rupees (approx $21bn). Whereas in Tamil Nadu, the TVK Government is merely signing MoUs for the projects that were negotiated and finalised by the previous DMK regime led by then Chief Minister MK Stalin.

It is being said that 75% of the MOUs signed are from or an outcome of the DMK regime's good work. Why are new projects not coming in ? Why have no major investments come in these 100days that the TVK has been in power," queried former Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

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Citing the prevailing uncertainty over the Parandur airport project (second airport for Chennai) and the Hosur airport project, Rajaa mentioned that such infrastructure projects are highly crucial to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. He added that there is no clarity on the TVK regime's stance on these projects.