/IND vs SL, 1st Test: Manav Suthar's 10-for in only second match helps India win by 165 runs

India have beaten Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests of the ongoing series by 165 runs on Wednesday (Aug 19). Chasing 372, Sri Lanka started the day at 84/4 and were bowled out for 206 shortly after lunch. For India, Manav Suthar picked 6/55 in the second innings and finished with a 10-for in his second ever Test only. For Sri Lanka, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) tried their best but it was not enough to change the inevitable in the end.

How India orchestrated win in their 600th Test

Sri Lanka began the day at 84/4 with skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 not out) and Sonal Dinusha (25 not out) having already added 37 runs for the fifth wicket. The duo went on add 95 runs before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed de Silva (59) to break the partnership. Niroshan Dickwella was next to go 14 runs later, thanks to Prasidh Krishna. Suthar then picked up rest of the four wickets to complete his six-for in addition to 4/76 taken in the first innings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This was India's fifth win in 10 matches in World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, as they improved their percentage of 53.33 while staying put on the fifth place.

India skipper Gill praises Padikkal and Suthar for impressive performance

Devdutt Padikkal, who came in the side in place of injured Sai Sudharsan, was named Player of the Match for 167 in the first innings and 44 in the second innings. Skipper Gill was full praise for the batter as well as Suthar for his 10-wicket haul.

"He was magnificent to watch. Important to get hundreds but even after getting a hundred…he got a big one. Being in a competitive match and in a comfortable position…the way he batted and dominated in the second innings, was great to watch," Gill about Padikkal.