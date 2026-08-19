/US sanctions ICC officials, including President Tomoko Akane, vows to 'systematically dismantle' court

The Donald Trump administration has imposed sanctions on two officials of the International Criminal Court, including ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Aboudoulaye Seye, accusing the tribunal of overstepping its authority and threatening the sovereignty of nations.

In a statement issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (Aug 18), the US said the designations were part of its broader campaign against what it described as the ICC's "politicised" and "unaccountable" approach.

"The Trump Administration has been clear: the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a corrupt and fatally politicised supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate. We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty," the statement said.

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US accuses the ICC of exceeding its jurisdiction

The administration said the sanctions were imposed under Section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order 14203, titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court."

Washington accused the two officials of being directly involved in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials from governments that have not accepted the court's jurisdiction.

"These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials whose government has not consented to ICC jurisdiction," the US statement said.

The administration further argued that the ICC has repeatedly sought to exercise authority over US nationals and people from other countries that have neither accepted its jurisdiction nor ratified the Rome Statute. "This sets a dangerous precedent for all nations," it added.

Trump administration threatens further action

The White House said its campaign against the ICC would continue and urged other countries to stop funding or participating in the court.

"Our whole-of-government campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the ICC to national sovereignty will be sweeping," the statement said, adding that Washington expected more countries to join the effort.