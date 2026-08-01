/'Trying to defend Bibi': Trump says ICC campaign is about Netanyahu as US pushes countries to quit court

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration's campaign against the International Criminal Court (ICC) is intended to protect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials from prosecution, insisting that he is not the focus of the court's investigations.

Trump made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday (Jul 31) after Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed ministers on efforts to persuade countries to leave the Hague-based tribunal.

The comments came after Rubio announced that five countries had indicated they planned to withdraw from the ICC, following a US-led campaign launched earlier this month against the court.

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'He's trying to defend Bibi'

Addressing the meeting, Trump dismissed suggestions that the administration's actions were aimed at protecting him personally. "There's no information that they're after me," Trump said.

"It could happen, but just so you know... he (Rubio) is not trying to defend me. He's trying to defend Bibi and various other people," Trump said, using Netanyahu's widely known nickname.

"But there are many people that shouldn't be looked at that way. But there is no indication that I'm one of them at this moment," he added.

But why does the US care so much about Bibi?

According to Rubio, the ICC campaign is not just about the Israeli PM. He argued that American military personnel could also be exposed to future prosecutions before the ICC.

Rubio said US service members could potentially face legal action years after participating in military operations, making the administration's opposition to the court a broader national security issue.

Why the US is targeting the ICC

The International Criminal Court, established in 2002 and headquartered in The Hague, investigates allegations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. It exercises jurisdiction when national authorities are unable or unwilling to prosecute such offences.

Although the United States is not a member of the ICC, the court can prosecute citizens of non-member states if alleged crimes are committed on the territory of an ICC member state.

The Trump administration has sharply escalated its criticism of the court since returning to office. Opposition intensified after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in connection with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict.

Earlier this month, Rubio accused the tribunal of overreach, pointing to calls from activist groups seeking investigations into US personnel over migrant deportations and military operations targeting suspected maritime drug traffickers.

Campaign to weaken the court

As part of its strategy, the administration has said it will encourage countries to withdraw from the ICC while imposing travel restrictions and financial sanctions on court officials and affiliated organisations.