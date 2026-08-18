/SDRF ‘angels’ brave swollen Bein River to save 2 trapped in overturned car - WATCH

In a spine-chilling race against time, personnel from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) proved to be living guardian ‘angels’ after executing a daring night-time rescue operation in the swollen Bein River saving two lives. Demonstrating sheer grit, extraordinary skill, and indomitable courage under dire conditions, the SDRF team successfully saved two individuals trapped inside an overturned vehicle swept up by furious water currents. A video posted by Uttarakhand Police and in the caption they called the SDRF personnel ‘angels’.

WATCH RESCUE OPERATION HERE:

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The high-stakes drama unfolded late at night near Rishikesh, where relentless downpours caused the local water bodies to overflow. The victims were navigating through the area when their vehicle lost traction on the flooded road, succumbed to the fierce force of the Bein River, and flipped onto its side. As torrents of fast-moving water rushed past, threatening to sweep the vehicle away into the deep abyss, the terrified occupants found themselves helplessly trapped inside.

Arriving at the perilous site, the responders confronted extremely hazardous conditions: pitch-black darkness, roaring waters, and a muddy stream. With every passing second increasing the risk of the car being washed away entirely, there was no room for error. The video shows personnel unfazed by the raging currents attempting to secure the high-strength rescue ropes across the violent river. Battling the crushing pressure of the water, courageous team members waded through the surge directly toward the overturned vehicle.