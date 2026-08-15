/Five Army personnel missing after flash flood sweeps away camp shelters in Arunachal; four killed in landslide

Five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood swept away two shelters at an Army camp in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district on Friday, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). In a separate rain-related incident in Upper Subansiri district, a landslide claimed four lives. The flash flood hit Pasu Pani, around 25 km beyond Mipi Circle, at about 4:30 pm after a major stream suddenly swelled and inundated the surrounding area.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said seven Army personnel were caught in the floodwaters after two shelters belonging to the 5th Grenadiers at the Pasu Pani Army Camp were washed away. Two personnel were rescued, while five remain missing. The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya and Samunda.

“SDRF [State Disaster Response Force], NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] and the district DDMO are currently engaged in the search and rescue operation,” Kumar said. Two search-and-rescue teams from the 5th Grenadiers have also been deployed. Personnel from the 58th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 62 RCC of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Arunachal Pradesh Police and local volunteers are assisting the operation. A 10-member SDRF team from Pasighat has also joined the rescue effort. Officials said the extent of damage to the Army camp and other infrastructure is yet to be assessed.

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Four killed in upper Subansiri landslide

In a separate incident on Friday, a landslide struck the Keojaring-Byaching road-cutting site in Upper Subansiri district, burying several people under debris and leaving four dead, according to the SEOC. The deceased have been identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali. The body of Ali has been recovered, while search and recovery operations for the others are continuing.