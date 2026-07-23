/Heavy rain triggers landslide in Baramulla; flood risk rises across Jammu and Kashmir

Continuous heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir triggered a landslide in the Drangbal area of Baramulla today, while rising water levels in major rivers and streams prompted fresh flood warnings across the Valley and parts of the Jammu division.

The landslide occurred after persistent rainfall saturated the soil, causing a portion of a hillside to collapse. No loss of life or damage to property was reported immediately. However, authorities have urged residents living in vulnerable areas to remain alert as continuous rain has increased the risk of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, moderate rainfall is continuing at many places in South Kashmir, the Chenab Valley, and parts of the Pir Panjal range. A spell of light to moderate rain is forecast for Thursday, while scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected between July 25 and 27. A fresh spell of moderate to heavy showers is likely to affect the Jammu division from July 28 to 30.

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The weather department has warned of the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall and brief intense showers in parts of South Kashmir and the Jammu division through July 24. It has also cautioned about flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and a rise in water levels in rivers and tributaries over the next several hours.

Meanwhile, the latest hydrological update indicates that the Lidder River is maintaining a high water level, while the Vishow Nallah continues to witness a gradual increase. Officials have warned that the Jhelum River at both Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh is expected to cross the Flood Declaration Mark within the next six to eight hours if rainfall continues in the catchment areas. Residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to closely monitor the situation and take precautionary measures.

In the Jammu division, the Tawi River at Udhampur crossed the Flood Alert Level at 12:30 pm, reaching 16.65 feet, well above the alert mark of 15 feet, though still below the 20-foot danger level.