/'Subject to finalisation of...': Trump pauses 50% tariffs on Canada for 3 days

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 19) announced that he is lifting the 50 per cent tariffs on Canada for three days, that were set to hit Canada at midnight. Trump did not provide further details. The 50 per cent duties would have impacted about $20 billion worth of US imports from Canada, according to the US Trade Representative’s office. The import taxes would have hit products ranging from hockey sticks, to some building materials, liquors and certain kinds of clothing. The last-minute deal came after more than a week of furious meetings and technical talks. Canadian Prime Minister Carney has not commented on the matter yet.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”

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In another Truth Social post, Trump made a reference to Keystone XL pipeline, which he said “may be awoken from the grave!” Sharing an AI image, he said that this project was buried by former US President Joe Biden. The Keystone XL Pipeline (KXL) was a proposed 1,200-mile expansion of the existing Keystone Pipeline System and was designed to transport up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, directly to Nebraska, where it would connect to pipelines feeding US Gulf Coast refineries. Biden had halted the pipeline project, but the new deal between Canada and India, if finalised will include the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline.