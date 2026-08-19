/ChatGPT for Teens? OpenAI rolls out new version with safety features – All you need to know

OpenAI on Tuesday (Aug 18) announced the launch of a ChatGPT version designed specifically for teenagers, adding tighter safeguards and parental controls as concerns grow over the risks of AI chatbots for young users. The new “ChatGPT for Teens” mode is aimed at users aged 13 to 17. OpenAI said it will restrict conversations involving high-risk subjects such as self-harm, violence and eating disorders, while also providing tools intended to support learning rather than simply giving students answers.

The system is designed to activate automatically when OpenAI estimates that a user is under 18 or when they identify themselves as being between 13 and 17.

Parents will have access to controls including “Quiet Hours”, allowing them to limit when their teenagers can use the service. They will also be able to manage selected settings and receive notifications if their child discusses certain sensitive subjects.

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OpenAI’s move comes as technology companies face growing scrutiny over the impact of digital platforms on children. Meta has introduced additional protections for teenagers on its services, while governments around the world are debating restrictions on social media use among minors.

For OpenAI, the issue carries particular significance. The company is already facing lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT contributed to harm involving children. Experts have also raised concerns about young people turning to conversational AI for emotional support or mental health advice.

OpenAI said the new system is intended to make AI useful beyond traditional classroom settings.

“We believe AI should expand educational opportunity, which is why we designed ChatGPT for Teens to support moments outside the classroom when help is not always available,” the company said.

The teen-focused mode will include a study mode, homework reminders, quizzes and visual learning tools. A Pew Research Center study found that searching for information and getting homework help were among the most common uses of AI among US teenagers.