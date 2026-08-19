/Dhruv Vikram breaks silence on Anupama Parameswaran's 'Narcissistic ex' comment: 'Scrutiny can only go so far'

Actor Dhruv Vikram has broken his silence days after actress Anupama Parameswaran’s interview about a narcissistic ex went viral. Dhruv and Anupama were rumoured to be dating after working on the film Bison Kaalamaadan.

Anupama recently stirred social media discussion after she revealed she faced narcissism and control in a two-year relationship in an ex-boyfriend. While Anupama did not name anyone, the internet seem to have connected her statements to her alleged relationship with Dhruv.

Now, the actor has admitted that the constant scrutiny surrounding his personal life can affect him at times.

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What did Dhruv Vikram say about guarding privacy?

Speaking at an India Today roundtable, Dhruv opened up about how he deals with the constant attention and scrutiny surrounding his personal life. “When you sign up for this line of work, you understand very early that scrutiny can possibly be part of the territory. As beautiful as the job is, it comes with many different sides. You learn to embrace all of them,” the actor said.

“To be honest, I cannot say it hasn't affected me. Personally, it is important to anchor yourself in reality, know what you are, know what you stand for, and protect everyone you love fiercely. When you're aligned with the truth and know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far,” he added.

The actor said that over time, he has learnt to rely on himself and focus on his inner growth.

“You protect yourself in a bubble with the people you love as much as you can. I think the support that I have had has been very important to me,” he said.

What did Anupama Parameswaran say?

Anupama Parameswaran spoke about experiencing 'narcissistic abuse' in a past relationship. During her appearance on Dhanya Verma's YouTube channel, the actress opened up about her former partner's controlling behaviour and the impact it had on her- both mentally and physically. The actress also revealed that she faced restrictions during the relationship and that she was not allowed to promote her film Dragon.

Also read: Anupama Parameswaran opens up about her toxic past relationship