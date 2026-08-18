/Anupama Parameswaran’s resurfaced podcast clip triggers fresh speculation over Dhruv Vikram relationship

Speculation around Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram’s rumoured relationship refuses to die down. An old podcast has now resurfaced, which features Anupama and Dhruv talking about their film Bison Kaalamaadan, where Anupama revealed how Dhruv micromanages all promotional posts related to the film. The clip has surfaced days after Anupama’s recent interview, where she alleged that she was in a relationship with someone who was “narcissistic” and controlling, and has gone viral. While Anupama did not name anyone, fans have been speculating ever since whether she was referring to Dhruv Vikram. The two reportedly were in a relationship last year after featuring in Bison Kaalamaadan.

The old clip, recorded in October 2025, has now added fuel to those discussions.

What did Anupama say about Dhruv?

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In a 2025 podcast with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Anupama spoke about Dhruv and joked that he was director Mari Selvaraj’s favouirte on the sets of Bison Kaalamaadan. Anupam also revealed that Dhruv would insist on selecting photographs she and other members of the film’s team would share on social media.

The host appeared surprised by the revelation, even as Dhruv asked Anupama not to “feed fodder” to him. She then clarified that the selection was mainly related to promotional content, explaining that the cast and crew did not choose the pictures themselves and Dhruv selected which ones would be posted.

“No, now for promotions, we click a lot of pictures. In that, I have no voice, nor do others (in the cast and crew). We don't say anything; we have no opinions. So, he selects it all. He will select which picture I look good in to post it. Rajisha and I don't look good in most pictures,” she added.

Why is the old interview going viral now?

The clip has resurfaced only now after Anupama, in a recent interview, opened up about an ex-boyfriend whom she said she had dated for around two years. She described her ex as “narcissistic” and spoke about experiencing controlling behaviour in the relationship.

Anupama spoke to Dhanya Varma and said, "There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction behind that one post. I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually heal."

The comments led some social media users to speculate that she was referring to Dhruv Vikram, with the resurfaced podcast clip being presented by some as a possible indication. However, Anupama has not publicly named Dhruv as the ex-boyfriend she was referring to.

Internet reacts

The resurfaced clip had social media reacting, comparing Dhruv's reaction and behaviour to a character he played in his first film Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. . Many called his behaviour controlling.

Anupama had earlier addressed break up rumours

Earlier during the teaser launch of her upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, Anupama Parameswaran put an end to rumors regarding her alleged breakup with Dhruv Vikram, clarifying that her recent social media posts were not directed at anyone.