/Why Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram are trending after actress's explosive interview

Bison Kaalamaadan actors Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram have been trending since Wednesday following a recent interview where the actress spoke about being in a painful relationship. In a recent interview, Anupama claimed she went through ‘‘narcissistic abuse’ in a relationship. While the actress did not name anyone, netizens have been linking Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram to Anupama’s claim. The two featured in the 2025 hit Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan and were rumoured to be dating. The two never confirmed the rumours.

Following Anupama’s interview, speculations have been rife that the actress referred to Dhruv in the interview.

What did Anupama Parameswaran say?

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In a recent episode of ‘I AM with Dhanya Varma’, Anupama claimed she had experienced ‘narcissistic abuse’ during her relationship. Anupama steered clear of naming the person and explained that she did not make her social media post impulsively. Instead, she waited until she had healed enough to acknowledge what she had gone through.

The Premam actress said the period involved both emotional and physical distress. She described the experience as one that made her lose a significant amount of weight. “I started to shrink," she revealed.

The actress said her understanding of narcissistic abuse deepened after she came across an Instagram Reel in which actor Madonna Sebastian discussed the subject. Anupama recalled being so affected by the discussion that she began physically shaking.

“The first category is those who know who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term, but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would call it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptions. The next category is those I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven’t identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category," she added.

Why is the internet talking about Dhruv Vikram?

Dhruv’s name has been speculated ever since Anupama’s interview went viral on social media. While they never confirmed their relationship, it was widely speculated last year that the two were dating and often seen at events together.

Who is Dhruv Vikram?

Born in September 1995, Dhruv Vikram is the son of popular Tamil actor Vikram. He made his big-screen debut with Adithya Varma in 2019, which was a Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Dhruv played the lead role originally portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda. Since his debut, he has featured in Mahaan, where he shared screen space with his father Vikram. Although Vikram played the central role, Dhruv’s performance as his son was noticed by audiences.

Dhruv also has a connection with music. He has worked as a singer and lyricist, apart from acting. His filmography includes projects such as Varmaa and Mahaan, while his most prominent original lead role came with Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan. Dhruv’s performance in Bison Kaalamaadan was widely appreciated by critics and fans alike.