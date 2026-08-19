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'I was ashamed of my periods': Anupama Parameswaran opens up about her toxic past relationship

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:15 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:15 IST
'I was ashamed of my periods': Anupama Parameswaran opens up about her toxic past relationship

Anupama Parameswaran Photograph: (Instagram)

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Anupama Parameswaran has recently made shocking claims about her unnamed former boyfriend. The actress described it as a controlling relationship and revealed how it affected her work.

Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram have recently been making headlines after the actress openly spoke about the emotional toll of a past relationship. She revealed that her former partner's behaviour left her questioning aspects of herself that she had once embraced.

Anupama Parameswaran was ashamed of her periods

During a conversation with Dhyan Varma on his YouTube channel, the actor revealed how her relationship changed the way she viewed her achievements. "I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman," she said.

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She further described how her concerns were allegedly dismissed and attributed to her menstrual cycle. "Because, first day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has done, they will say, oh, you’re PMSing, your period is yet to come. So I was so ashamed. I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements."

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Her alleged relationship with Dhruv Vikram

Anupama has been sharing details about what she has described as a controlling relationship since returning to social media in July. She has also claimed that the unnamed person gradually tried to alter her clothing choices as well as career decisions.

Speaking about how the relationship affected her work, Anupama shared that she did not promote Dragon because of the situation and recalled breaking down during the promotions of Paradha after allegedly being slut-shamed.

The actress further alleged that she was repeatedly pressured to get engaged and married. While she has not publicly identified her former partner, Anupama, netizens have linked her to Dhruv.

The actress was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram, with whom she worked in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan. Dating rumours began circulating in early 2025 after an unverified kissing photograph surfaced online and fans pointed to a shared Spotify playlist. The two also appeared together at award functions, but neither of them has publicly confirmed a relationship.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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