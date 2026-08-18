Yash’s upcoming gangster drama Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups is not for children. While this was clear from the first teaser itself, the leading star has now reiterated it, urging children to stay away from the film. The movie has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth. It is set to hit theatres on August 26.

Yash on Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups - "This film is not for children''

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Yash and the entire team of the movie are busy promoting the movie, and during his recent appearance on an Indian news show, Aap Ki Adalat, the KGF star spoke openly about the kind of audience his latest film is meant for.

During the conversation, the star urged parents to be mindful before taking young viewers to the theatres.

“Children should not watch this film. They should stay at home. It has not been made for children, and that is very clear,'' he said.

Further, the actor added, ''Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story.”

What Toxic is about and what the story will revolve around is still being kept under wraps. The makers have revealed very little about the plot so far. But going by the teaser and the poster, Yash, who plays the character of Raya, appears to be a ruthless gangster. The visuals show him in a dark, violent world. In the clips, he is also seen doing a lot of R-rated content, and in the trailer, there is a shot where he is naked. So, based on the content presented so far, the movie is not meant for children at all.

During the conversation, Yash reacted to the ongoing debate over the alleged vulgarity shown in the movie as he talked about new generations.