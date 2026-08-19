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Explosive 2015 case files with 'sensitive' and 'private' information about Epstein and Maxwell set to be unsealed

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 15:40 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 15:40 IST
Explosive 2015 case files with 'sensitive' and 'private' information about Epstein and Maxwell set to be unsealed

Former Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photograph: (DOJ)

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Vouminous case files from a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell could soon be unsealed following an order. Virginia Roberts Giuffre had sued them in 2015 after the latter claimed she was lying about the sex trafficking allegations. 

A new tranche of documents from a lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell more than a decade ago could soon be released, according to a report by Mediaite. A Manhattan Federal Court judge has agreed to unseal these files, Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown said in a post on Substack. The late Virginia Roberts Giuffre had filed a defamation lawsuit after Maxwell accused her of fabricating the sex trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and others.

The outlet and Brown have been engaged in a battle to unseal the case files from Giuffre's lawsuit. "The lawsuit was settled in early 2017. I had been told the discovery contained damning evidence against Epstein, Maxwell and other men, and that it was worth trying to get the courts to unseal the documents on the grounds that they were never properly sealed in the first place," Brown wrote.

She added that "judicial records by law are supposed to be open to the public", but former judge Robert Sweet, who passed away some time ago, issued a blanket sealing on all the documents because of "sensitive" and "private" information. The files include "hearings and judicial decisions, along with voluminous evidence that Virginia presented to show that Epstein and Maxwell were operating an underage sex trafficking operation, she wrote.

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Brown lashes out against the sealing

"This is not the way sealing is supposed to happen, however. Each document that the lawyers want sealed has to be examined, and those requesting it be sealed must provide legal justification to the judge for doing so. This wasn't done in this case," Brown said in her post.

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Maxwell has been trying to prevent the release of the files, but her bid was dismissed by Judge Loretta Preska, who noted that "Epstein Files Transparency Act superseded any earlier grand jury arguments," Brown wrote.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in December 2021 for sex trafficking and other crimes. Giuffre died at the age of 41 in April 2025 at her home in Australia.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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