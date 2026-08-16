/Who is Cami Clark? Anthropic CEO's wife found in Epstein emails asking him to invest in porn business

Cami Clark, who maintains a low public profile as the wife of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, sought to bring Jeffrey Epstein on board as an investor in her “luxury porn company” and women’s health startup, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal and emails contained in the Epstein files. The revelations have prompted fresh scrutiny of Clark’s influence over her powerful husband and his company.

Who is Cami Clark?

Cami Clark is an entrepreneur and the low-profile wife of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. However, she holds no official position at the artificial intelligence company, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal. She is also an influential shadow adviser, sounding board, and constant companion at major global tech events.

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She began dating Amodei in 2014, and later they got married in 2022. She also serves as a key strategist, emotional anchor, and manager of external perceptions and elite networking for her husband. Clark previously dated former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and is credited with introducing Schmidt to Amodei, which ultimately catalysed early major funding for Anthropic.



In addition, she also previously co-founded a women-focused adult-film venture and a social dieting app. Her outreach to Epstein followed years after the late financier had already been convicted in 2008, registering him as a sex offender.

What does the post claim?

The email conversation, which International Cyber Digest has posted on social media platform X, claimed that Clark had approached late sex offender Epstein, demoing to invest in what she described as a “free luxury porn company." The post also claimed that these emails were among documents released by the US Department of Justice.

The post claimed that Epstein, already a registered sex offender at the time, turned down the proposal with the brief response: “Can’t do sex TV." The viral post reportedly includes screenshots of the email exchange. In one message, Clark reportedly wrote: "John Brockman introduced us last year at TED. We have the free luxury porn company. Does that ring a bell?"



Epstein allegedly responded to her: “Yes,, a loud gong." Clark then said, writing: “Hahaha I was going to say, you would be the first person ever that didn’t remember us 🙂 At any rate, are you in NY? Would be great to catch up. I’m in SF/LA til Wed, then back."



The resurfaced exchange quickly went viral on social media, drawing reactions over the nature of the alleged pitch and Clark's correspondence with Epstein. One user commented, “Let that sink in, she wanted to have dinner with a registered sex offender and wanted to pitch a porn company to him."