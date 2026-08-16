/'Toilets out of service': USS Abraham Lincoln to return after 250 days, but Trump says 'not long enough'

Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper on Saturday (Aug 15) met sailors and Marines aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) before he wrapped up his 10-day trip to West Asia. This comes soon after acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao announced that the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is set to return to the United States after an extended deployment. The decision by the administration comes amid reports claiming low morale and mental health concerns among sailors aboard the carrier. Even as Cooper praised the sailors, US President Donald Trump does not see this deployment as “long enough.”

Addressing the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln, Cooper thanked them for their "tremendous dedication and courage" and met with junior service members before presenting awards to deserving personnel. "The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is a strong team of high-achieving Americans standing tall with immense, justified pride in everything they accomplished. History will record this deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era," Admiral Cooper said. This was teh second time he was meeting the sailors. He had earlier visited the aircraft carrier in February alongside US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

On Friday, Cao, in a statement said the carrier had "crushed their deployment" and would return home soon as part of a planned rotation, while stressing that the safety and security of sailors and Marines remain the Navy's priority. "The USS Abraham Lincoln crushed their deployment and will return home soon as part of a planned rotation. Details will come, but let me be clear: the safety and security of our Sailors and Marines always comes first. Mission accomplishment. Troop Welfare. This is how we lead," Cao said.

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What Trump thinks and what CNN reported?

However, US President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns over the prolonged deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying its more than eight-month mission at sea was “not nearly long enough”. When he was asked if the deployment had gone on too long, Trump said, “No, no, no. Not nearly long enough.” “That ship is moving right now, or very shortly, and it’s being replaced with another very similar ship,” Trump said, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.



A CNN reports claimed that sailors even attempted to jump off the carrier. It cited sailors and their families saying that toilets and water fountains had frequently been out of service, and that hot water was often unavailable. “Every day we wake up and listen to our Captain speak, we are desperately hoping and anxious for updates on our return,” the sailor told CNN. Another sailor said some items from the ship’s store had become subject to limits and that “hardly any hygiene products are readily available.”