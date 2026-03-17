/30-hour blaze, 600 sailors without beds: Massive fire engulfs USS Gerald R Ford — Where is it and will it be relieved soon?

Amid raging war in West Asia and US warship deployment around Iran, a massive fire broke out aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, the New York Times reported. It also said that it took more than 30 hours to extinguish the blaze and left at least 600 sailors and crew members without their bunks. The report stated that the blaze began in the ship’s main laundry facility, then spread into vent of a dryer, and then spread through ventilation ducts into several other parts of the vessel. The fire was brought under control after sailors continuous attempts for over a day. The cause of the fire is still not known, but Central Command said that the fire caused "no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational.”

What is the condition of the sailors?

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As many as three sailors were injured in the incident. Two received treatment for non-life-threatening smoke inhalation and a third was later flown off the ship for further medical care. The other two finished their medical treatment and have already been released back to duty. After the fire, the NYT report claimed that sailors have been sleeping on floors, tables, and other makeshift areas throughout the ship as the damage due to the incident is still being assessed and living spaces are being restored. The carrier hosts a crew of roughly 4,500 sailors and aviators. The damage that primarily happened in main laundry facility of the ship means many crew members cannot do laundry while the ship is still deployed near Iran amid raging war.

What were the other problems reported about the Gerald R Ford?

Last month, when the USS Gerald Ford was still on its way to West Asia, it encountered a bizarre issue of sewage system failures. Reports indicated that problem was a recurring one since January when the warship was deployed in Caribbean. The system's "narrow pipes" proved to be inadequate for a crew of over 4,600 sailors, leading to frequent clogs and vacuum failures. Onboard toilets were affected due to the ship’s Vacuum Collection, Holding and Transfer (VCHT) system. American Navy said at that time that the problems will not impact ship's capability in West Asia combat.

Where is Gerald R Ford and will it be relieved soon?

The USS Gerald Ford is deployed for around ten months now. It is one of the longest post-Vietnam deployments for an American aircraft carrier. The NYT report quoted naval experts saying that prolonged deployment can take a toll on both ships and crews. The report also suggested that officials have hinted that another carrier strike group may soon relieve the Ford from its deployment. The last known location of the warship is in the Red Sea. Iran's Press TV said that warship has moved closer to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah port. Though some reports indicate that it may be relieved, other state that the crew's deployment has been extended into May 2026.

What is Iran's latest threat regarding Gerald R Ford?

Iran in its latest threat said that all logistical and service centers in the Red Sea that are assisting the USS Gerald R Ford carriers in the war are being considered “targets” by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). IRGC commander had earlier said that Iranian forces were waiting for it “to reach the designated perimeter.”