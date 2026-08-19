/Indian-funded hospital expected within two years, says Palestine Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

Palestine’s ambassador to India has welcomed New Delhi’s support for key infrastructure projects in the Palestinian territories and expressed strong backing for India’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council later this decade for the term 2028-2029.

Ambassador Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh said a high-ranking Indian diplomat is currently in Palestine and has already met the foreign minister. Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan is currently on a visit to Palestine.

Further talks are planned with an assistant to the Palestinian president to advance bilateral ties, including the final paperwork for an Indian-funded hospital in the West Bank.

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“India support to Palestine has been there since the beginning of the peace process,” Abu Shawesh told WION's Sidhant Sibal in an interview. “High ranking Indian diplomat is in Palestine and met the foreign affair minister. They will meet with the assistant to President, to push forward the bilateral relation mainly to… finalise the signature and the paper work for the establishing and building… India hospital.”

The ambassador confirmed that the necessary order had been signed and paperwork finalised the previous day. He expressed hope that the hospital project could be completed within two years despite the difficult operating environment. “It depends on that. How could we implement it in the very complicated environment… Sometimes the roads is completely close. I hope that within the next 2 years this project will be finished and the patient will be benefited.”

India is also supporting a vocational training centre, which Abu Shawesh said he hoped would begin “very soon,” and has discussed the provision of artificial limbs for amputees. The latter project is intended for Gaza, where he said “thousands of children and women and people had been imputated".

On medical assistance, the ambassador said he had raised the issue of equipment, including dialysis machines, with Indian officials two months earlier and received assurances of significant support, some of which is expected to move through Jordan. “India is going to do and will do something very significant when it counted a medicine and medical supply,” he said.

Abu Shawesh also addressed India’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council. Recalling earlier discussions on UN reform during his time at the world body, he said Palestine would be “more than happy” to see India elected. “We look forward to… India to be elected in the upcoming… non-permanent seats of this united nation securities.” He went further, noting that Also read: Dhaka says ‘propitious environment’ needed for Bangladesh PM Rahman’s India visit; restates Hasina extradition demand

India “deserve[s] to have a permanent seat.”